UL Monroe football vs. South Alabama: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Warhawks battle Jaguars

By Gracenote

Caleb Evans #6 of the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks runs out of the pocket as Kingsley Keke #8 of the Texas A&M Aggies pursues in the second half at Kyle Field on September 15, 2018 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

MONROE, La. - The UL Monroe Warhawks are battling the South Alabama Jaguars at Malone Stadium in Monroe, Louisiana.

TV: ESPN+ at 7 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Warhawks are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games after accumulating more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
  • HOT: Jaguars are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • COLD: Jaguars are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 road games vs. a team with a losing home record.
  • COLD: Jaguars are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games in September.
  • COLD: Jaguars are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a road favorite.
  • COLD: Jaguars are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Over is 5-0 in Jaguars last 5 games on grass.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Warhawks last 4 games as a home favorite.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in Warhawks last 4 games as a home underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in Jaguars last 4 games as a road favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Jaguars last 4 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Over is 9-1-1 in Warhawks last 11 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.

