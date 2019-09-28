UL Monroe football vs. South Alabama: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

MONROE, La. - The UL Monroe Warhawks are battling the South Alabama Jaguars at Malone Stadium in Monroe, Louisiana.
TV: ESPN+ at 7 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Warhawks are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games after accumulating more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
- HOT: Jaguars are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Jaguars are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 road games vs. a team with a losing home record.
- COLD: Jaguars are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games in September.
- COLD: Jaguars are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a road favorite.
- COLD: Jaguars are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Jaguars last 5 games on grass.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Warhawks last 4 games as a home favorite.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Warhawks last 4 games as a home underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Jaguars last 4 games as a road favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Jaguars last 4 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Over is 9-1-1 in Warhawks last 11 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
