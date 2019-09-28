UMass football vs. Akron: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

AMHERST, Mass. - The Umass Minutemen are battling the Akron Zips at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Massachusetts.
TV: Flo Football at 3:30 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Zips are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Zips are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 road games vs. a team with a losing home record.
- COLD: Minutemen are 0-7 ATS in their last 7 games after allowing more than 40 points in their previous game.
- COLD: Minutemen are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Minutemen are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Minutemen are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 non-conference games.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Minutemen last 5 games after allowing more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Zips last 4 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 11-1 in Zips last 12 games as a favorite.
- HOT: Under is 10-2 in Zips last 12 non-conference games.
- HOT: Over is 5-1 in Minutemen last 6 games in September.
- HOT: Over is 5-1 in Minutemen last 6 games as a home underdog.
More college football scores
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.