UMass football vs. Akron: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Minutemen battle Zips

By Gracenote

Head coach Walt Bell (center) of the Massachusetts Minutemen talks to his team during the fourth quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on August 30, 2019 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Rutgers defeated UMass 48-21. (Photo by…

AMHERST, Mass. - The Umass Minutemen are battling the Akron Zips at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Massachusetts.

TV: Flo Football at 3:30 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Zips are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Zips are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 road games vs. a team with a losing home record.
  • COLD: Minutemen are 0-7 ATS in their last 7 games after allowing more than 40 points in their previous game.
  • COLD: Minutemen are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • COLD: Minutemen are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • COLD: Minutemen are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 non-conference games.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Over is 5-0 in Minutemen last 5 games after allowing more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Zips last 4 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Under is 11-1 in Zips last 12 games as a favorite.
  • HOT: Under is 10-2 in Zips last 12 non-conference games.
  • HOT: Over is 5-1 in Minutemen last 6 games in September.
  • HOT: Over is 5-1 in Minutemen last 6 games as a home underdog.

