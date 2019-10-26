University of Michigan announces future football games with Notre Dame

The Wolverines and Irish will renew their rivalry with games on Sept. 3, 2033, in Ann Arbor and Sept. 2, 2034, in South Bend, Indiana.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Saturday the University of Michigan Athletic Department announced the addition of a home-and-home football series with Notre Dame in 2033 and 2034.

U-M has a 24-18-1 record all-time against Notre Dame. The Wolverines have a 14-7 mark at Michigan Stadium, a 9-11-1 record at Notre Dame Stadium and a 1-0 neutral-site mark, having defeated the Irish by a 23-0 score in Toledo during the 1902 season.

