Utah football vs. Cal: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

SALT LAKE CITY - Another game, another win, another key injury for No. 12 Utah, which finished last Saturday's 21-3 victory over Arizona State without starting quarterback Tyler Huntley. Now there are questions surrounding Huntley's availability for Saturday night's home game against sliding California, which has its own quarterback injury issues.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Utah -19

Huntley has started each of the Utes' seven games this season but has been unable to finish several contests, including his departure in the third quarter Saturday with an apparent leg injury. Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham, as usual, stuck to the program policy of refusing to comment on player injuries, during his weekly news conference, but Huntley told the Salt Lake Tribune "I'm playing" following a team weightlifting session Monday. If not, either Drew Lisk or Jason Shelley – who both saw snaps against the Sun Devils – will get the start for senior Huntley. Meanwhile, the Golden Bears have dropped three straight after a 4-0, nationally-ranked start, and second-string quarterback Devon Modster was forced to leave in the fourth quarter of last Saturday's 21-17 home loss to Oregon State with an apparent lower-body injury.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (4-3, 1-3 Pac-12)

There have been no early-week updates on Modster, who has started the last two games for injured starter Chase Garbers after he suffered a shoulder injury Sept. 27 against Arizona State and remains sidelined indefinitely. If Modster can't play, true freshman Spencer Brasch will make his first start after completing 2-of-6 passes for 24 yards and an interception in the loss to the Beavers. Running back Christopher Brown Jr., who ranks 10th in the Pac-12 with 68.6 rushing yards per contest, has been the Bears' steadiest offensive performer while play-making senior linebacker Evan Weaver is tops nationally with his average of 15 tackles per game.

ABOUT UTAH (6-1, 3-1)

Huntley is one of the Pac-12's top dual threats, pacing conference quarterbacks with 229 rushing yards while throwing for 1,564 yards, nine touchdowns and only one interception. Running back Zack Moss has been in and out of the lineup all season as well with assorted injury issues, but the Pac-12's leading rusher (102.2 yards per game) came back from a brief departure during the contest last Saturday to rush for 99 yards and a pair of TDs on 25 carries while vaulting past Eddie Johnson as the school's career rushing leader. The Utes' defense has only allowed one TD in its last 10 quarters of action and paces the conference in scoring defense (11.7 points allowed per game), total defense (252.1 yards) and rushing defense (61.1 yards).

EXTRA POINTS

1. California's 28-23 win in the last meeting in 2016 gave it a 6-5 edge in the series.

2. Utah has won eight straight and 10 of its last 11 home games.

3. Cal head coach Justin Wilcox announced Monday that outside linebacker Joseph Ogunbanjo has been suspended from the team indefinitely.

PREDICTION: Utah 29, California 7

