Utah State football vs. Stony Brook: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Aggies battle Seawolves

By Gracenote

Jordan Love #10 of the Utah State Aggies throws a second half pass while playing the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on August 31, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan. Michigan State won the game 38-31. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

LOGAN, Utah - The Utah State Aggies are battling the Stony Brook Seawolves at Romney Stadium in Logan, Utah.

TV: Facebook (STADIUM) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday

 

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Sea Wolves are 7-0 ATS in their last 7 games on fieldturf.
  • HOT: Aggies are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 home games.
  • HOT: Aggies are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 non-conference games.
  • COLD: Aggies are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games as a home underdog.
  • COLD: Aggies are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • COLD: Aggies are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Over is 8-0 in Aggies last 8 games in September.
  • HOT: Over is 6-0 in Aggies last 6 games as a home favorite.
  • HOT: Over is 6-0 in Aggies last 6 home games.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in Aggies last 4 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Sea Wolves last 4 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Sea Wolves last 4 road games.

