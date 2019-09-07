Utah State football vs. Stony Brook: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

LOGAN, Utah - The Utah State Aggies are battling the Stony Brook Seawolves at Romney Stadium in Logan, Utah.
TV: Facebook (STADIUM) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Sea Wolves are 7-0 ATS in their last 7 games on fieldturf.
- HOT: Aggies are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 home games.
- HOT: Aggies are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 non-conference games.
- COLD: Aggies are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games as a home underdog.
- COLD: Aggies are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Aggies are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 8-0 in Aggies last 8 games in September.
- HOT: Over is 6-0 in Aggies last 6 games as a home favorite.
- HOT: Over is 6-0 in Aggies last 6 home games.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Aggies last 4 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Sea Wolves last 4 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Sea Wolves last 4 road games.
