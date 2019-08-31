College Football

UTSA football vs. Incarnate Word: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Roadrunners battle Cardinals

By Gracenote

Quarterback Cordale Grundy #14 of the UTSA Roadrunners runs into his own offensive lineman Spencer Burford #74 in the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by…

SAN ANTONIO - The Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners are hosting the Incarnate Word Cardinals at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

TV: ESPN3 at 6 p.m. Saturday

 

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • COLD:  Roadrunners are 0-7 ATS in their last 7 games as a home favorite.
  • COLD:  Roadrunners are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • COLD:  Roadrunners are 0-3-1 ATS in their last 4 non-conference games.
  • COLD:  Roadrunners are 1-10-1 ATS in their last 12 games on grass.
  • COLD:  Roadrunners are 1-9-1 ATS in their last 11 home games.
  • COLD:  Roadrunners are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games as a home favorite of 10.5 or greater.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT:  Under is 7-1 in Roadrunners last 8 games as a favorite.
  • HOT:  Over is 5-1 in Roadrunners last 6 non-conference games.
  • HOT:  Under is 9-2 in Roadrunners last 11 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT:  Under is 4-1 in Roadrunners last 5 games as a home favorite.
  • HOT:  Under is 4-1 in Roadrunners last 5 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.

More college football scores

 

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.