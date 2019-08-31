UTSA football vs. Incarnate Word: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

SAN ANTONIO - The Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners are hosting the Incarnate Word Cardinals at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
TV: ESPN3 at 6 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- COLD: Roadrunners are 0-7 ATS in their last 7 games as a home favorite.
- COLD: Roadrunners are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Roadrunners are 0-3-1 ATS in their last 4 non-conference games.
- COLD: Roadrunners are 1-10-1 ATS in their last 12 games on grass.
- COLD: Roadrunners are 1-9-1 ATS in their last 11 home games.
- COLD: Roadrunners are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games as a home favorite of 10.5 or greater.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 7-1 in Roadrunners last 8 games as a favorite.
- HOT: Over is 5-1 in Roadrunners last 6 non-conference games.
- HOT: Under is 9-2 in Roadrunners last 11 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 4-1 in Roadrunners last 5 games as a home favorite.
- HOT: Under is 4-1 in Roadrunners last 5 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
