UTSA football vs. Rice: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

SAN ANTONIO - The UTSA Roadrunners are battling the Rice Owls at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
TV: ESPN3 at 6 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Owls are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Roadrunners are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games after allowing more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
- HOT: Owls are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a road favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Roadrunners are 0-8 ATS in their last 8 home games vs. a team with a losing road record.
- COLD: Roadrunners are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog.
- COLD: Roadrunners are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Owls last 5 games following a ATS loss.
- HOT: Under is 4-0-1 in Roadrunners last 5 games following a straight up loss.
- HOT: Under is 4-0-1 in Roadrunners last 5 games after scoring less than 20 points in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 3-0-2 in Roadrunners last 5 games after accumulating less than 170 yards passing in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 3-0-2 in Owls last 5 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Roadrunners last 4 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
More college football scores
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.