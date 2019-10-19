College Football

UTSA football vs. Rice: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Roadrunners battle Owls

By Gracenote

Quarterback Cordale Grundy #14 of the UTSA Roadrunners makes a pass in the first half of the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO - The UTSA Roadrunners are battling the Rice Owls at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

TV: ESPN3 at 6 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Owls are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Roadrunners are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games after allowing more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
  • HOT: Owls are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a road favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • COLD: Roadrunners are 0-8 ATS in their last 8 home games vs. a team with a losing road record.
  • COLD: Roadrunners are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog.
  • COLD: Roadrunners are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Owls last 5 games following a ATS loss.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0-1 in Roadrunners last 5 games following a straight up loss.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0-1 in Roadrunners last 5 games after scoring less than 20 points in their previous game.
  • HOT: Under is 3-0-2 in Roadrunners last 5 games after accumulating less than 170 yards passing in their previous game.
  • HOT: Under is 3-0-2 in Owls last 5 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Roadrunners last 4 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.

