College Football

UTSA football vs. UTEP: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Roadrunners battle Miners

By Gracenote

Quarterback Cordale Grundy #14 of the UTSA Roadrunners makes a pass in the first half of the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas - The UTSA Roadrunners are battling the UTEP Miners at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.

TV: ESPN+ at 8 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Miners are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Miners are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Miners are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • COLD: Roadrunners are 0-6-1 ATS in their last 7 games after allowing more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
  • COLD: Miners are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 home games.
  • COLD: Miners are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Under is 6-0 in Roadrunners last 6 games in October.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in Miners last 4 home games.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in Miners last 4 games after scoring less than 20 points in their previous game.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Roadrunners last 4 road games vs. a team with a losing home record.
  • HOT: Under is 3-0-1 in Roadrunners last 4 games following a straight up loss.
  • HOT: Under is 3-0-1 in Roadrunners last 4 games after scoring less than 20 points in their previous game.

More college football scores

 

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.