UTSA football vs. UTEP: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

EL PASO, Texas - The UTSA Roadrunners are battling the UTEP Miners at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.
TV: ESPN+ at 8 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Miners are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Miners are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Miners are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Roadrunners are 0-6-1 ATS in their last 7 games after allowing more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
- COLD: Miners are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 home games.
- COLD: Miners are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 6-0 in Roadrunners last 6 games in October.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Miners last 4 home games.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Miners last 4 games after scoring less than 20 points in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Roadrunners last 4 road games vs. a team with a losing home record.
- HOT: Under is 3-0-1 in Roadrunners last 4 games following a straight up loss.
- HOT: Under is 3-0-1 in Roadrunners last 4 games after scoring less than 20 points in their previous game.
