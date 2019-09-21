Wake Forest football vs. Elon: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Jamie Newman #12 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons drops back to pass against the North Carolina Tar Heels during their game at BB&T Field on September 13, 2019 in Winston Salem, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Sage Surratt will attempt to add to his list of school records Saturday when Wake Forest hosts Elon for a nonconference game. The sophomore receiver established a school mark with 169 receiving yards in the first half last week and can match another with a touchdown catch this week for the Demon Deacons against the Phoenix.

TV: Noon ET, FSN. LINE: None

The 6-3, 215-pound native of Lincolnton, N.C., has at least one touchdown reception in five straight games, the second-longest active streak in the FBS to Alabama's Jerry Jeudy (six) and one shy of tying the Wake Forest record set by Desmond Clark (1998). Surratt has 22 catches for 372 yards through three games, both of which rank in the top 12 in the FBS, and he is on pace for what would be a program-record 1,488 yards. "I just try to do my job and execute the plays that we run," Surratt, who caught a 51-yard touchdown in last week's 24-18 victory over North Carolina, told the media. "We had a great performance by the O-line and that opened up for Jamie (Newman) to throw some really good balls." Junior quarterback Davis Cheek has gotten off to a hot start, ranking in the top 14 in the FCS in touchdown passes (seven) and QB rating (158.4) for the Phoenix, who have scored 77 points in winning their last two games while climbing to No. 22 ranking in the FCS.

ABOUT ELON (2-1)

The Cheek to Kortez Weeks connection has been a potent one for the Phoenix, who will be in search of their first win against an FBS opponent (0-11) and against Wake Forest (0-10-1). Weeks, a 6-0 junior from Mt. Ulla, N.C., has accounted for better than 30 percent of his team's receptions (15), receiving yards (205) and receiving touchdowns (three) this season to bring his career totals to 111 catches for 1,398 yards and five scores. Weeks and four other receivers - Taylor Cole, Bryson Daughtry, Avery Jones and Matt Foster - each caught one of Cheek's career-high five touchdown passes in Elon's 42-20 victory last week at Richmond.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (3-0)

The defense has done a good job of getting off the field on third down, limiting their three opponents to a 25 percent conversion rate, including 2-of-16 for North Carolina. Redshirt senior linebacker Justin Strnad, an All-ACC honorable mention honoree last season, has been the leader of the unit, posting a team-high 34 tackles, 15 of which came against the Tar Heels, to go along with one interception and one sack. Redshirt junior lineman Carlos Basham Jr. has 4.5 of the team's 11 sacks to match his total from last season for the Demon Deacons, have won five straight games dating back to last season two short of matching the school record from 1944.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Wake Forest sophomore K Nick Sciba has made all four of his field goal attempts this season to set a program record with 15 consecutive made field goals.

2. Newman has thrown a touchdown pass in seven straight games for the Demon Deacons, tied for the fourth-longest streak in team history and three behind the record of 11 straight held by Brian Kuklick (1996-97).

3. Chris Givens holds the Wake Forest record for receiving yards in a season with 1,330 in 2011, Kenneth Moore has the most receptions in a season with 98 in 2007 and Kenny Duckett is tops with 12 touchdown catches in 1980.

PREDICTION: Wake Forest 45, Elon 17

