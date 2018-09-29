Wake Forest football vs. Rice: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Sam Hartman #10 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons hands the ball to Matt Colburn #22 during the first half against the Tulane Green Wave on August 30, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Wake Forest will have a different look on the sideline when it closes out nonconference play Saturday. The Demon Deacons fired defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel after last week's defeat and will aim for a crisper effort on that side of the ball against visiting Rice.

LINE: Wake Forest -25.5

Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson did not waste much time after Saturday's 56-27 loss to Notre Dame, announcing later that weekend that Sawvel was fired and that it was "not a spur of the moment decision." While the defene has struggled, however, there have been some bright spots for Wake Forest this season. Cade Carney, for instance, is averaging 5.7 yards per carry and certainly will be a focal point of the offense against Rice. The Owls enter having lost three in a row and gave up 45, 43 and 40 points in those three defeats.

ABOUT RICE (1-3)

The Owls' Shawn Stankavage has thrown multiple touchdown passes in three straight games, while Austin Walter is coming off a strong outing (six carries for 81 yards and a score) against Southern Miss. Aaron Cephus had two receiving scores in that game and has three TDs in his last two contests. Emmanuel Esukpa is the team's leading rusher on the season (395 yards) but is coming off his worst game of 2018, as he totaled just 37 yards on 18 carries against the Golden Eagles.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (2-2)

Carney and Matt Colburn each have two rushing touchdowns, while Colburn needs three rushing yards to reach 1,000 for his career. Freshman quarterback Sam Hartman threw two TD passes in each of the first three games before posting a very quiet stat line (12-for-24 for 110 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) versus the Fighting Irish. The Demon Deacons will continue to grind out drives, as their 11 scoring drives of 10-plus plays currently lead the nation.

EXTRA POINTS

1. In its last two games against ACC squads, Rice has lost by a combined margin of 97-14.

2. Wake Forest has run for at least 250 yards in three straight games.

3. This is the first meeting between the teams since 1980.

PREDICTION: Wake Forest 59, Rice 17

