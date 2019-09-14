Washington football vs. Hawaii: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Jake Browning #3 of the Washington Huskies rushes away from Darrell Williams #49 and Andrew Williams #79 of the Auburn Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

SEATTLE - No. 21 Washington attempts to rebound from a demoralizing loss when it hosts Hawaii in non-conference play Saturday. Late defensive breakdowns and critical time management mistakes by coach Chris Petersen were big factors as California rallied for a 20-19 win over the Huskies last Saturday.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Washington -21

Petersen cost his team 40 seconds -- 32 seconds when he didn't call a timeout and eight when he let the clock run down before signaling for one -- while the Golden Bears drove for the game-winning field goal. Now Petersen is concerned with figuring out how to slow down a Hawaii offensive attack that is averaging 38 points per game. "I think we've got a really good team coming in here, because it's completely unique," Petersen of the Rainbow Warriors. "That's one thing: you don't see it. They're back to the run-and-shoot, which you don't see a lot." Hawaii is looking to open the season with a third straight victory over a Pac-12 program after posting home wins over Arizona (45-38) and Oregon State (31-28).

ABOUT HAWAII (2-0)

Junior quarterback Cole McDonald has passed for 799 yards and eight touchdowns but has also been intercepted five times in 93 attempts. The Rainbows have had a receiver match the school record of four scoring receptions in each of the first two games as senior Cedric Byrd (totals of 21 catches for 285 yards and four TDs) caught four in the opener against Arizona and senior JoJo Ward (14 for 259, five scores) caught four against Oregon State. Senior safety Kalen Hicks has a team-best 19 tackles while senior safety Ikem Okeke and redshirt freshman Kai Kaneshiro each have interceptions.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (1-1)

Junior quarterback Jacob Eason (511 yards, 68.2 completion percent) passed for 162 yards without a touchdown in the loss to Cal after tossing four scoring passes in his Huskies debut against Eastern Washington the previous week. "I thought he played well, and I think he's going to continue to grow in the system," Petersen told reporters. "That's what I think. I think he's still getting used to some things, but you put the tape on and kind of see what he was looking at, and it makes sense." Senior linebacker Kyler Manu has a team-leading 12 tackles for a unit that recorded seven sacks over the first two games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Washington has won three of the previous five meetings.

2. Hawaii has started 2-0 in three consecutive seasons for the first time since 1980-82.

3. Huskies senior WR Quinten Pounds (knee) is healthy, according to Petersen, but missed the Cal contest due to a suspension that runs through next weekend's game against Brigham Young.

PREDICTION: Washington 44, Hawaii 31

