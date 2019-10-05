Washington football vs. Stanford: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Hunter Bryant #1 of the Washington Huskies looks on against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in the fourth quarter during their game at Husky Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

STANFORD, Calif. - No. 16 Washington seeks its fourth consecutive victory when it visits Stanford in Pac-12 play on Saturday. The Huskies have won their past three games in convincing fashion as they look to end a five-game skid at Stanford Stadium since last winning there in 2007.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Washington -16.5.

Washington played a solid game last weekend with a 28-14 win over USC and has won by an average of 24 points during its winning streak. The road contest is just the second of the season for the Huskies, who routed BYU 45-19 on Sept. 21 in their first voyage. Stanford could be without junior quarterback K.J. Costello (hand) for the second straight game as coach David Shaw described his availability as "somewhere between questionable and doubtful." Sophomore Davis Mills completed 18-of-25 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns as the Cardinal edged Oregon State 31-28 last weekend.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12)

Junior running back Salvon Ahmed (team-best 399 rushing yards) gained a career-best 153 yards against USC, including an 89-yard scoring run that was the school's longest since Napoleon Kaufman scored on a 91-yard scamper against San Jose State in 1994. "You always hope for it, and Salvon's got that type of speed that if he does get to the second level that he's got the ability, depending on angles, to go the distance," Huskies coach Chris Petersen told reporters. "So I think you always think that when he's in the game that he can do those things." Freshman cornerback Cameron Williams has a team-leading three interceptions while senior safety Myles Bryant has two picks and a team-best 31 tackles.

ABOUT STANFORD (2-3, 1-2)

Mills redshirted in 2017 and got into one early-season game last year but has thrown four touchdown passes and just one interception in two starts in place of Costello this season. "You saw him play calm and collected under pressure and under fire," Shaw said of Mills' play in the Oregon State game. "He stood in the pocket, made some huge plays with his legs, made some really smart decisions and threw some really nice, catchable balls." The defense hasn't been as sturdy as in recent seasons by allowing an average of 29.2 points but senior linebacker Casey Toohill has been solid as the team leader in tackles (29) and sacks (four).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Stanford has won 10 of the past 14 meetings, but Washington notched a 27-23 home win last season.

2. Huskies junior QB Jacob Eason (10 touchdown passes) has thrown three or more scoring passes three times this season.

3. Cardinal senior RB Cameron Scarlett (413 rushing yards) hasn't posted a 100-yard game this season but has topped 90 three times.

PREDICTION: Washington 33, Stanford 24

