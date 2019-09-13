Washington State football vs. Houston: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Quarterback Gardner Minshew II #16 of the Washington State Cougars looks to pass against the San Jose State Spartans in the second half at Martin Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Pullman, Washington. Washington State defeated San Jose State…

HOUSTON - Washington State's offense is in midseason form already with 117 points through two games. The 20th-ranked Cougars aim for a similar offensive performance Friday when they visit Houston in non-league action.

TV: 9:15 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Washington State -9

Anthony Gordon has registered nine touchdown passes and nearly 900 passing yards through the air on the young season, while eight different Cougars have caught a TD pass in the first two games. The running game has been sensational as well with Max Borghi and Deon McIntosh combining for a staggering 215 yards on just 22 carries, including four scores. "We can't get caught up in two good games we've had," Gordon cautioned after last week's 59-17 rout of Northern Colorado. "We can't get complacent." Meanwhile, Houston was overmatched against Oklahoma in its season opener before rolling over Prairie View A&M last weekend.ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (2-0)

Three receivers for the Cougars already have amassed at least 10 catches for 150 yards, led by Brandon Arconado (14 catches, 193 yards), who is a former walk-on. "He's gotten better and better," coach Mike Leach said about Arconado. "His body has changed physically as far as speed and strength." Washington State forced four turnovers against Northern Colorado, while Jahad Woods led the team with 10 tackles (seven solo).

ABOUT HOUSTON (1-1)

D'Eriq King threw for a touchdown and ran for two scores in last weekend's triumph, while Kyle Porter notched 120 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. King has three passing scores and three rushing scores on the year, while Marquez Stevenson has twice as many catches (10) as any of his teammates. Junior safety Grant Stuard has 22 tackles - nobody else on the squad has more than nine - and he registered 14 tackles in the season-opening 49-31 defeat against the Sooners.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The teams have not met since Washington State captured the 1988 Aloha Bowl with a narrow win over Houston.

2. The Cougars return seven offensive starters, including four on the offensive line, from an offense that led the nation in passing yards per game (373.8) a season ago.

3. Washington State is looking to open 3-0 for the third straight season.

PREDICTION: Washington State 42, Houston 37

