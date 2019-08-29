College Football

Western Kentucky football vs. Central Arkansas: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Hilltoppers battle Bears

By Gracenote

Drew Eckels #4 of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers throws a pass in the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on August 31, 2018 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

BOWLING GREEN, Kent. - The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are hosting the Central Arkansas Bears at L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

TV: ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m. Thursday

 

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT:  Hilltoppers are 3-0-1 ATS in their last 4 games in August.
  • HOT:  Hilltoppers are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games as a home underdog.
  • HOT:  Hilltoppers are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • COLD:  Hilltoppers are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • COLD:  Hilltoppers are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • COLD:  Hilltoppers are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games as a favorite.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT:  Under is 7-0 in Hilltoppers last 7 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT:  Over is 5-0 in Hilltoppers last 5 games as a home favorite.
  • HOT:  Under is 5-0 in Hilltoppers last 5 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT:  Over is 4-0 in Hilltoppers last 4 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT:  Over is 4-0 in Hilltoppers last 4 games as a favorite.
  • HOT:  Over is 4-0 in Hilltoppers last 4 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.

