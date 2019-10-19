Western Kentucky football vs. Charlotte: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are battling the Charlotte 49ers at L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
TV: ESPN+ at 4 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Hilltoppers are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 conference games.
- HOT: Hilltoppers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games on fieldturf.
- HOT: Hilltoppers are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games as a home underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Hilltoppers are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games after accumulating less than 170 yards passing in their previous game.
- COLD: 49ers are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games after accumulating less than 170 yards passing in their previous game.
- COLD: Hilltoppers are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 6-0 in Hilltoppers last 6 games as a home favorite.
- HOT: Over is 6-0 in 49ers last 6 games overall.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Hilltoppers last 5 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Hilltoppers last 4 games on fieldturf.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Hilltoppers last 4 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Hilltoppers last 4 conference games.
