Western Kentucky football vs. Florida International: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

MIAMI - The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are battling the Florida International Panthers at FIU Stadium in Miami.
TV: ESPN+ at 7 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Golden Panthers are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Golden Panthers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games following a ATS loss.
- HOT: Golden Panthers are 8-1 ATS in their last 9 games as a home underdog.
- COLD: Hilltoppers are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a road favorite.
- COLD: Hilltoppers are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a road favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Golden Panthers are 0-3-1 ATS in their last 4 games as a home favorite of 10.5 or greater.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 9-0 in Hilltoppers last 9 games as a road underdog.
- HOT: Under is 7-0 in Hilltoppers last 7 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 7-0 in Hilltoppers last 7 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Golden Panthers last 5 conference games.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Hilltoppers last 5 games as a favorite.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Golden Panthers last 4 vs. a team with a losing record.
