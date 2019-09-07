College Football

Western Kentucky football vs. Florida International: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Hilltoppers battle Panthers

By Gracenote

Drew Eckels #4 of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers throws a pass in the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on August 31, 2018 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

MIAMI - The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are battling the Florida International Panthers at FIU Stadium in Miami.

TV: ESPN+ at 7 p.m. Saturday

 

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Golden Panthers are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Golden Panthers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games following a ATS loss.
  • HOT: Golden Panthers are 8-1 ATS in their last 9 games as a home underdog.
  • COLD: Hilltoppers are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a road favorite.
  • COLD: Hilltoppers are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a road favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • COLD: Golden Panthers are 0-3-1 ATS in their last 4 games as a home favorite of 10.5 or greater.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Under is 9-0 in Hilltoppers last 9 games as a road underdog.
  • HOT: Under is 7-0 in Hilltoppers last 7 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Under is 7-0 in Hilltoppers last 7 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Over is 5-0 in Golden Panthers last 5 conference games.
  • HOT: Over is 5-0 in Hilltoppers last 5 games as a favorite.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in Golden Panthers last 4 vs. a team with a losing record.

