Western Kentucky football vs. Marshall: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

HUNTINGTON, W.V. - The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are battling the Marshall Thundering Herd at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, West Virginia.
TV: Live C-USA at 2:30 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Hilltoppers are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 conference games.
- HOT: Thundering Herd are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Hilltoppers are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games on fieldturf.
- COLD: Thundering Herd are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 home games.
- COLD: Thundering Herd are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home favorite.
- COLD: Hilltoppers are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a road favorite of 3.5-10.0.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 7-0 in Hilltoppers last 7 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Hilltoppers last 5 games on fieldturf.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Hilltoppers last 5 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Hilltoppers last 5 conference games.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Thundering Herd last 4 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Thundering Herd last 4 home games.
More college football scores
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.