Western Kentucky football vs. Marshall: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Hilltoppers battle Thundering Herd

By Gracenote

Davis Shanley #12 of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers is sacked by Anthony Johnson #91 of the Fiu Golden Panthers during the game on October 27, 2018 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

HUNTINGTON, W.V. - The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are battling the Marshall Thundering Herd at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, West Virginia.

TV: Live C-USA at 2:30 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Hilltoppers are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 conference games.
  • HOT: Thundering Herd are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Hilltoppers are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games on fieldturf.
  • COLD: Thundering Herd are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 home games.
  • COLD: Thundering Herd are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home favorite.
  • COLD: Hilltoppers are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a road favorite of 3.5-10.0.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Under is 7-0 in Hilltoppers last 7 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Hilltoppers last 5 games on fieldturf.
  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Hilltoppers last 5 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Hilltoppers last 5 conference games.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in Thundering Herd last 4 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in Thundering Herd last 4 home games.

