College Football

Western Michigan football vs. Bowling Green: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Broncos battle Falcons

By Gracenote

Quarterback Kaleb Eleby #9 of the Western Michigan Broncos throws a pass during second half action against the BYU Cougars at the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on December 21, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. BYU won the game 49-18.…

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Western Michigan Broncos are battling the Bowling Green Falcons at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

TV: ESPN3 at noon Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Falcons are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games as a road favorite of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Broncos are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 home games.
  • HOT: Broncos are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as a home favorite of 10.5 or greater.
  • COLD: Broncos are 0-4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • COLD: Broncos are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog.
  • COLD: Broncos are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Under is 7-0 in Falcons last 7 games after allowing more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0-1 in Broncos last 5 games as a favorite.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Broncos last 4 games as a home favorite.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Broncos last 4 games after allowing more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Broncos last 4 home games.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Broncos last 4 games as a home favorite of 10.5 or greater.

