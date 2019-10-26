Western Michigan football vs. Bowling Green: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Western Michigan Broncos are battling the Bowling Green Falcons at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
TV: ESPN3 at noon Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Falcons are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games as a road favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Broncos are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 home games.
- HOT: Broncos are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as a home favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Broncos are 0-4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Broncos are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog.
- COLD: Broncos are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 7-0 in Falcons last 7 games after allowing more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 4-0-1 in Broncos last 5 games as a favorite.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Broncos last 4 games as a home favorite.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Broncos last 4 games after allowing more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Broncos last 4 home games.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Broncos last 4 games as a home favorite of 10.5 or greater.
More college football scores
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.