Western Michigan football vs. Eastern Michigan: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

YPSILANTI, Mich. - The Western Michigan Broncos are battling the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Michigan.
TV: ESPN+ at 7 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Eagles are 9-0 ATS in their last 9 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Broncos are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite.
- HOT: Eagles are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Broncos are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a road underdog.
- COLD: Eagles are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games as a home favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Broncos are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games following a straight up win.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 4-0-1 in Eagles last 5 games as a home favorite.
- HOT: Under is 4-0-1 in Eagles last 5 home games vs. a team with a winning road record.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Broncos last 4 games as a favorite.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Broncos last 4 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 3-0-1 in Eagles last 4 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Over is 11-1 in Broncos last 12 games following a straight up win of more than 20 points.
