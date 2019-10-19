College Football

Western Michigan football vs. Eastern Michigan: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Broncos battle Eagles

By Gracenote

Quarterback Kaleb Eleby #9 of the Western Michigan Broncos throws a pass during second half action against the BYU Cougars at the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on December 21, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. BYU won the game 49-18.…

YPSILANTI, Mich. - The Western Michigan Broncos are battling the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

TV: ESPN+ at 7 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Eagles are 9-0 ATS in their last 9 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Broncos are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite.
  • HOT: Eagles are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • COLD: Broncos are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a road underdog.
  • COLD: Eagles are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games as a home favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • COLD: Broncos are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games following a straight up win.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Under is 4-0-1 in Eagles last 5 games as a home favorite.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0-1 in Eagles last 5 home games vs. a team with a winning road record.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Broncos last 4 games as a favorite.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in Broncos last 4 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Under is 3-0-1 in Eagles last 4 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Over is 11-1 in Broncos last 12 games following a straight up win of more than 20 points.

More college football scores

 

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.