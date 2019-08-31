Western Michigan football vs. Monmouth: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Western Michigan Broncos are battling the Monmouth Hawks at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
TV: ESPN3 at 7 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Broncos are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Hawks are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 road games.
- COLD: Broncos are 0-4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Hawks are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Hawks are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog.
- COLD: Hawks are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Broncos last 5 games overall.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Broncos last 5 games on fieldturf.
- HOT: Over is 16-3 in Broncos last 19 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Over is 4-1 in Broncos last 5 games as a home underdog.
- HOT: Over is 4-1 in Broncos last 5 games as an underdog.
