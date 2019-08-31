College Football

Western Michigan football vs. Monmouth: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Broncos battle Hawks

By Gracenote

Jon Wassink #16 of the Western Michigan Broncos throws the ball during the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Western Michigan Broncos are battling the Monmouth Hawks at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

TV: ESPN3 at 7 p.m. Saturday

 

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT:  Broncos are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • COLD:  Hawks are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 road games.
  • COLD:  Broncos are 0-4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • COLD:  Hawks are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • COLD:  Hawks are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog.
  • COLD:  Hawks are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT:  Over is 5-0 in Broncos last 5 games overall.
  • HOT:  Over is 5-0 in Broncos last 5 games on fieldturf.
  • HOT:  Over is 16-3 in Broncos last 19 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT:  Over is 4-1 in Broncos last 5 games as a home underdog.
  • HOT:  Over is 4-1 in Broncos last 5 games as an underdog.

