Wisconsin football vs. Central Michigan: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

MADISON, Wisc. - No. 16 Wisconsin looks to build on its impressive Week 1 win when it hosts Central Michigan on Saturday. The Badgers trounced South Florida 49-0 to record their biggest road shutout since 1983 and hope for another offensive explosion as they search for their 24th consecutive home-opening victory - the second-longest active streak in the nation.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Wisconsin -35

Junior running back Jonathan Taylor, who rushed for over 2,000 yards last season, kicked off his Heisman campaign in style by accounting for 183 yards and four total touchdowns en route to winning the Big Ten's Offensive Player of the Week award. "I feel like if we come out and play like this every single game then our season and everything will fall into place," Taylor told reporters. "Coming out and winning games like this is first and foremost on my list." The Badgers have never faced the Chippewas before but boast a 32-2 record against current members of the Mid-American Conference and hope to continue their dominance by posting their 42nd win in their last 43 non-conference home games. Central Michigan kicked off the Jim McElwain era with a 38-21 win over Albany, and the former University of Florida coach hopes to lead the Chippewas to their first victory over a Big Ten foe since Sept. 6, 2014.

ABOUT CENTRAL MICHIGAN (1-0)

Graduate transfer Quinten Dormady completed 27-of-37 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns against FCS outfit Albany to snap the Chippewas' eight-game losing streak. Jonathan Ward led the charge on the ground as he rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns while Tyrone Scott added five receptions for 93 yards and a pair of scores. "It's great to be here and I love these players as they're a bunch of great kids," McElwain told reporters. "They really want to do what's right and this was a step in the right direction."

ABOUT WISCONSIN (1-0)

Taylor rushed for 135 yards and a pair of touchdowns to go along with two receptions for 48 yards and a career-high two touchdowns in the rout of South Florida. Jack Coan provided a steady presence in the pocket as he went 17-of-23 through the air for a career-best 194 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Bulls, while wide receiver Quintez Cephus finished with three catches for 39 yards in his first game back after he was dismissed from the team for the 2018 season. Linebacker Izayah Green-May (arm), right tackle Logan Bruss (leg) and safety Scott Nelson (leg) are all expected to miss Saturday's game due to injury while tight end Luke Benzschawel will be sidelined with a leg problem for the second straight contest.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Taylor tops all active FBS players with a career average of 154.5 rushing yards per game.

2. Wisconsin is 16-4 in non-conference games under Paul Chryst.

3. The Badgers have held seven of their last 16 opponents in non-conference home games without an offensive touchdown.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 42, Central Michigan 13

