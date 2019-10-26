Wyoming football vs. Nevada: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

LARAMIE, Wyo. - The Wyoming Cowboys are battling the Nevada Wolf Pack at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming.
TV: AT&T Sportsnet at 2 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
HOT: Cowboys are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
HOT: Cowboys are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
HOT: Cowboys are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 home games vs. a team with a winning road record.
COLD: Wolf Pack are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
COLD: Wolf Pack are 0-4-1 ATS in their last 5 conference games.
COLD: Cowboys are 1-6 ATS vs. a team with a winning record.
OVER/UNDER
HOT: Under is 4-0 in Wolf Pack last 4 games as a road favorite of 0.5-3.0.
HOT: Under is 6-1 in Wolf Pack last 7 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
HOT: Under is 5-1 in Cowboys last 6 games following a ATS loss.
HOT: Under is 5-1 in Wolf Pack last 6 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
HOT: Under is 5-1 in Wolf Pack last 6 games following a straight up loss.
HOT: Under is 13-3-1 in Cowboys last 17 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
