Wyoming football vs. Nevada: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Quarterback Tyler Vander Waal #18 of the Wyoming Cowboys passes during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

LARAMIE, Wyo. - The Wyoming Cowboys are battling the Nevada Wolf Pack at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming.

TV: AT&T Sportsnet at 2 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

HOT: Cowboys are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.

HOT: Cowboys are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.

HOT: Cowboys are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 home games vs. a team with a winning road record.

COLD: Wolf Pack are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.

COLD: Wolf Pack are 0-4-1 ATS in their last 5 conference games.

COLD: Cowboys are 1-6 ATS vs. a team with a winning record.

OVER/UNDER

HOT: Under is 4-0 in Wolf Pack last 4 games as a road favorite of 0.5-3.0.

HOT: Under is 6-1 in Wolf Pack last 7 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.

HOT: Under is 5-1 in Cowboys last 6 games following a ATS loss.

HOT: Under is 5-1 in Wolf Pack last 6 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.

HOT: Under is 5-1 in Wolf Pack last 6 games following a straight up loss.

HOT: Under is 13-3-1 in Cowboys last 17 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.

