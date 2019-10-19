Wyoming football vs. New Mexico: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

LARAMIE, Wyo. - The Wyoming Cowboys are battling the New Mexico Lobos at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming.
TV: AT&T Sportsnet at 3 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Cowboys are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Cowboys are 5-0 ATS vs. a team with a losing record.
- HOT: Cowboys are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Lobos are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games in October.
- COLD: Cowboys are 1-8 ATS in their last 9 games as a home favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Lobos are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games as an underdog.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 7-0 in Lobos last 7 games as a road underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Under is 5-0-1 in Cowboys last 6 games after accumulating less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Lobos last 4 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Lobos last 4 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Lobos last 4 conference games.
- HOT: Over is 9-1 in Lobos last 10 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
More college football scores
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.