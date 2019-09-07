Wyoming football vs. Texas State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

SAN MARCOS, Texas - The Wyoming Cowboys are battling the Texas State Bobcats at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos, Texas.
TV: ESPN+ at 7 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
HOT: Cowboys are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
HOT: Cowboys are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
HOT: Bobcats are 3-0-1 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
COLD: Bobcats are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
COLD: Cowboys are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games in September.
COLD: Cowboys are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
OVER/UNDER
HOT: Under is 5-0-1 in Cowboys last 6 games after allowing more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
HOT: Under is 5-0-1 in Cowboys last 6 games as a road underdog.
HOT: Under is 5-0 in Bobcats last 5 games following a straight up loss.
HOT: Under is 5-0 in Bobcats last 5 games after allowing more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
HOT: Under is 5-0 in Bobcats last 5 games after scoring less than 20 points in their previous game.
HOT: Over is 5-0 in Cowboys last 5 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
More college football scores
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.