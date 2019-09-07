Wyoming football vs. Texas State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Quarterback Tyler Vander Waal #18 of the Wyoming Cowboys passes during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

SAN MARCOS, Texas - The Wyoming Cowboys are battling the Texas State Bobcats at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos, Texas.

TV: ESPN+ at 7 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

HOT: Cowboys are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.

HOT: Cowboys are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.

HOT: Bobcats are 3-0-1 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.

COLD: Bobcats are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.

COLD: Cowboys are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games in September.

COLD: Cowboys are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.

OVER/UNDER

HOT: Under is 5-0-1 in Cowboys last 6 games after allowing more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.

HOT: Under is 5-0-1 in Cowboys last 6 games as a road underdog.

HOT: Under is 5-0 in Bobcats last 5 games following a straight up loss.

HOT: Under is 5-0 in Bobcats last 5 games after allowing more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.

HOT: Under is 5-0 in Bobcats last 5 games after scoring less than 20 points in their previous game.

HOT: Over is 5-0 in Cowboys last 5 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.

