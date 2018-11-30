Could Detroit be in running for an XFL team?

The XFL is getting ready to announce its first batch of new teams and Detroit could be in the mix.

The XFL, which Vince McMahon is relaunching in 2020, is set to make the announcement next week.

The WWE founder and chairman announced the relaunch of the league back in January, saying the new XFL will be a "reimagined" version of professional football.

Its first season will have eight teams with 40-man rosters around the country playing a 10-week schedule starting during the "end of January, early February," McMahon said.

If there's any hint at what cities will be picked, look no further than the internet. Domain Name Wire, a news source for the domain name industry, found a list of cities with registered XFL names this week.

Detroit happens to be on the list. Here's the full list from DNW:

Atlanta

Austin

Chicago

Cleveland

Dallas/Arlington

Detroit

Houston

Kansas City

Los Angeles

Minnesota

Nashville

New York

Orlando

Philadelphia

Phoenix

Pittsburgh

San Francisco

Seattle

St. Louis

Washington DC

Tampa Bay

There hasn't been much talk about an XFL team coming to Detroit, but who knows, maybe Dan Gilbert has been working in a secret room to make it happen. Or maybe McMahon thinks Lions fans are so depressed that we need an XFL team.

The original XFL was a joint venture between the WWE, then known as the World Wrestling Federation, and NBC. The league lasted one season 2001 with eight teams that played during the late winter and spring after the NFL season ended.

The XFL was hyped as a more "extreme" version of football, with the elimination of fair catches and extra points. Players also weren't allowed to take a knee in the end zone when fielding a kickoff.

One of the most memorable parts of the league was it allowing players to put nicknames on their jerseys, including Rod Smart's unforgettable "He Hate Me." McMahon said it hadn't been decided yet if nicknames would be used with the new XFL.

