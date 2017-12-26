Dec. 26, 1996: Sergei Fedorov scores all 5 Red Wings' goals, including OT winner

16 Dec 1996: Center Sergei Fedorov of the Detroit Red Wings moves down the ice during a game against the Colorado Avalanche at McNichols Arena in Denver, Colorado. The Avalanche won the game, 4-3.

DETROIT - On Dec. 26, 1996 fans at Joe Louis Arena received a late Christmas gift from Sergei Fedorov.

The star Red Wings forward scored the team's five goals, including the overtime winner, to beat the Washington Capitals, 5-4.

Fedorov became the first player in NHL history to score all the goals for his team when at least five were tallied.

Fedorov finished the 1996-97 season with 30 goals and 33 assists. He scored 8 goals and 12 assists in 20 playoff games to help the Red Wings win the franchise's first Stanley Cup in 42 years.

