Detroit Lions collapse in fourth quarter, game ends in tie in Arizona

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions are 0-0-1 after an epic fourth quarter collapse in Arizona, a game that ended in a tie.

The Lions held a 24-6 lead in the second half of the game, only to fully collapse, as only the Lions could do. The game entered overtime at 24-24. Both teams scored field goals on their first possessions to make it 27-27.

The final score was 27-27. It's the first Lions tie since 1984.

Lions QB Matthew Stafford, who only appeared in one preseason game, threw for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns.

Rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson had a historic debut, racking up 124 yards and a touchdown -- the biggest debut for any tight end in NFL history.

The Lions take on the Los Angeles Chargers in their home opener next Sunday.

