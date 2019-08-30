Detroit Lions cut former second-round pick CB Teez Tabor

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 4: Chad Beebe of the Minnesota Vikings carries the ball for a gain while Teez Tabor #31 of the Detroit Lions attempts the tackle in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Minneapolis,…

The Detroit Lions have reportedly parted ways with former second round draft pick Teez Tabor.

The cornerback was released on Friday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

In two seasons with Detroit, Tabor, 23, appeared in 22 games, starting five games. He was the 53rd overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Lions just finished preseason and are working to cut the roster down to 53 this weekend.

