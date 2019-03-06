Detroit Lions NFL Mock Draft roundup: First round predictions

Head coach Matt Patricia of the Detroit Lions looks on while playing the Cleveland Browns during a preseason game at Ford Field on August 30, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The NFL Draft is just around the corner and the Detroit Lions have a tough choice with their first round pick.

The Lions hold the No. 8 pick in the first round in the 2019 NFL Draft. The NFL Combine started last week, so many draft boards are on the move as players increase or decrease their stock.

Here's a look at predictions for the Lions in the first round:

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah: Rashan Gary - Edge - Michigan: "Gary is an explosive player who should be able to move up and down the line for the Lions."

USA Today: Rashan Gary - Edge - Michigan: "Getting a prized Wolverine would be nice from a local angle. Getting a scheme-diverse freak of an athlete for Matt Patricia and player who could prove an upgrade over DE Ziggy Ansah if Detroit can synchronize the talent and production just makes sense."

Bleacher Report: Montez Sweat - Edge - Mississippi State: "The Detroit Lions are expected to move on from Ezekiel Ansah and face the prospect of a depth chart lacking at edge-rusher. With the class's hottest name on the board available to fill the Lions' biggest need, general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia would likely jump at the chance to make him a building block on the outside of the defense."

CBS Sports: Devin White - LB - LSU: Detroit took Jarrad Davis two years ago, but they interviewed White at the combine, and he would be an excellent fit for what Matt Patricia would ultimately like to do with his defense. Of course, there aren't many defenses White wouldn't be a great fit for.

NBC Sports: Montez Sweat - Edge - Mississippi State: "His stock is certainly on the rise after an amazing physical performance at the combine. Sweat (6-6, 260) shattered the all-time record in the 40 for a defensive lineman with a time of 4.41."

