Detroit Lions NFL Mock Draft roundup: First round predictions

The NFL Draft is just around the corner and the Detroit Lions have a tough choice with their first round pick.

The Lions hold the No. 8 pick in the first round in the 2019 NFL Draft. With the initial rush of NFL Free Agency behind us, the mock draft board has moved around a bit.

Here's a look at predictions for the Lions in the first round:

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State: "Given that tests revealed a heart condition for Sweat, it's possible that he could slip a bit in this draft. The Lions might not allow him to fall past this selection, though, as they are still working to beef up an edge rush that now includes free-agent signee Trey Flowers."

CBS Sports: Lions trade back with Falcons, drafted Devin Bush, LB, Michigan at No. 14: "The Lions get a third and a fifth in the trade back with the Falcons and are happy to jump on Bush here, a highly athletic tone-setter at linebacker."

SB Nation: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State: "Detroit may have added Trey Flowers in free agency, but the team needed more than just one edge player this offseason. Sweat can be a terror off the edge, and in just two seasons at Mississippi State he had 22 sacks. If Sweat can get a little stronger and play the run better, he will easily warrant a top-10 pick."

NBC Sports: Devin White, LB, LSU: "The Lions addressed their pass rusher concerns by signing ex-Patriot Tyler Flowers. That opens the possibility of focusing on their frustrating linebacker corps. The 6-foot-0, 240-pound White offers athleticism, speed, tackling and, yes, three-down potential."

