Detroit Lions officially name Matt Patricia head coach

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions have officially named their new head coach - and it's no surprise.

Matt Patricia, fresh off a Super Bowl loss as the defensive coordinator of the New England Patriots, has officially been named the new head coach of the Detroit Lions.

The Lions will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Wednesday to introduce Patricia.

The news was all but confirmed prior to Monday -- but the Lions had to wait until the Patriots' season ended to make it official.

Patricia is Lions general manager Bob Quinn's first coaching hire since taking over the Lions.

The Lions finished the 2017 season with a 9-7 record, missing the playoffs - and ending with the firing of head coach Jim Caldwell.

It's expected that offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter will remain with the team under new head coach Matt Patricia.

Patricia, 43, is a New York native who has been coaching with the New England Patriots since 2004, starting as an offensive assistant, before becoming the defensive coordinator in 2012.

Patricia won three Super Bowl's during his coaching tenure with New England. He also has a degree in aeronautical engineering.

