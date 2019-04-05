Detroit Lions officially sign running back C.J. Anderson

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 12: C.J. Anderson #35 of the Los Angeles Rams runs the ball during the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. The Rams…

The Detroit Lions have made the signing of running back C.J. Anderson official, the team announced Friday.

Anderson comes to Detroit after splitting the 2018 season between the Carolina Panthers, Oakland Raiders and Los Angeles Rams, appearing in 11 games (three starts) and totaling 67 carries for 403 yards (6.0 avg.) and two touchdowns. He spent the previous five seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos (2013-17), playing in 58 games (36 starts) and producing 693 carries for 3,051 yards (4.4 avg.) and 20 touchdowns during that span. Anderson originally entered the NFL with the Broncos as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2013 out of California. He helped the Broncos capture Super Bowl 50 and topped the 1,000-yard rushing mark in 2017. He'll work as a backup with Kerryon Johnson and Theo Riddick in 2019.

