One of the biggest, most dedicated Detroit Lions fans passed away and the team is honoring his memory.

Donnie "Yooperman" Stefanski used to travel from the Upper Peninsula to Detroit for every home game, every Sunday, along with certain road games.

Stefanski attended more than 200 Lions games. He passed away at the age of 61.

In memory of Donnie "Yooperman" Stefanski pic.twitter.com/XJurj4RSpM — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 4, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.