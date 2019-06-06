Detroit Lions sign ex-Jets, Seahawks WR Jermaine Kearse

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 23: Jermaine Kearse #10 of the New York Jets reacts against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on December 23, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions have added another wide receiver.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Lions are signing former New York Jets wide receiver Jermaine Kearse, who worked out with the team last week. The Lions confirmed the news.

Kearse will join a crowded group of wide receivers that includes Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr., who are both recovering from injury. The Lions signed ex-Patriots WR Danny Amendola earlier this off-season.

Kearse, 29, previously played for the Seattle Seahawks under new Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell.

In seven NFL seasons, Kearse has totaled 17 touchdowns and nearly 3,300 receiving yards. In 2018, Kearse registered 37 catches for 371 yards (10.0 average) and a touchdown.

