Detroit Lions shutout Packers for first time since 1973

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions finished their regular season with a bang.

The Lions beat their division rival Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in blowout -- and shutout fashion. The final score was 31-0.

It's the fourth straight win for the Lions against the Packers. The last time the Lions shutout the Packers was on Oct. 30, 1973. It's first Lions shutout in Green Bay since 1970.

Matthew Stafford threw for two touchdowns and 266 yards. Running back Zach Zenner lead the team on the ground with 93 yards and one touchdown.

The Lions finish the 2018 season, the first under head coach Matt Patricia, with a 6-10 record.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers left the game with a concussion in the first half.

Lions kicker Matt Prater threw for his first ever touchdown:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.