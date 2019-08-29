Detroit Lions wrap up preseason tonight: 3 things to watch

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 17: Head coach Matt Patricia of the Detroit Lions watches players warm up before the preseason game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions will finish their preseason schedule on Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns.

It's the fourth and final preseason game, which means it's the last chance for players on the bubble to make an impression before rosters get cut down.

The Lions are 0-3 in the preseason, so far, not that it really matters at all. Here are three things to watch tonight:

Backup QB job

A rotating door of backup quarterbacks has pushed through Detroit in the last few years, and this year is no different. The quarterback room is busy as Josh Johnson, Tom Savage and now Luis Perez compete for the backup job.

We'll likely see a lot of backup quarterback play against Cleveland, so maybe one of these guys can take the job. Although, journeyman Josh Johnson seems to be the favorite.

Offensive line play

With Frank Ragnow injury, the Lions offensive line will need to make adjustments -- and quickly. Ragnow shouldn't miss all that much time, but the regular season is just a week away. We'll see how the "next guy up" performs -- Oday Aboushi and Beau Benzschawel are likely to see more time.

Tavai runs the defense

With an injury to Lions middle-linebacker Jarrad David, rookie Jahlani Tavai will have to step up. He was the team's second round pick last year out of Hawaii. Tavai took over duties after Davis went down against Buffalo and played well. He may have to continue that to start the regular season.

Lions and Browns kick off at 7:30 p.m. tonight in Cleveland.

