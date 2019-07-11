Detroit Pistons to auction collectibles from The Palace: List of items, how to bid

AUBURN HILLS, MI - APRIL 10: General view of the court at the final NBA game at the Palace of Auburn Hills during a game between the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons on April 10, 2017 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory…

The Detroit Pistons will hold an online auction for collectibles honoring the history from their former home The Palace of Auburn Hills.

The auction started Thursday at 10 a.m. A portion of all sales will benefit the Detroit Pistons Foundation. Here's where you can bid on items.

Available collectibles include a 16-foot Pistons hand-sewn banner, vinyl wall murals of Pistons’ all-stars, photos celebrating Detroit Pistons NBA Championship teams and legends, Pistons logos and other arena signage, used player lockers, the Pistons’ official locker room doors and more.

More than 3,000 items, including arena seats, will be for sale as part of five individual online sales categories commencing sequentially from July through August.

The online auctions will conclude on Saturday July 20th for memorabilia, Wednesday July 31st for stadium support equipment and August 1st and 2nd for restaurant equipment and FFE, respectively.

Palace seat sales will run until Friday, August 2nd or when inventory runs out.

More info on items available:

The five categories of items, each sold in a separate online event, are: Palace Seats; Pistons Memorabilia; Restaurant Equipment; Furniture, Fixtures & Equipment; and Stadium Support Equipment. Each item comes with a logo hologram tag that confirms its authenticity.

Palace Seats are being sold online in pairs and come with a customized stand and 3”x3” commemorative metal plate to authenticate them. The Palace Seats sale begins July 11th and runs until August 2nd or inventory runs out.

Memorabilia Items are being sold by auction running July 11th through July 20th. Among the 600-plus memorabilia items:

16-foot Pistons hand-sewn banner

Pistons logo, cut from the carpet in the locker room floor

Player chairs with Pistons logos

Several championship-themed murals

Vinyl wall murals of Pistons greats, including Isiah Thomas, Dave Bing, Joe Dumars, Bob Lanier, Bill Laimbeer and Dennis Rodman

Numerous photographs

Numerous Pistons and Palace signs

Giant plastic cutout figure of Tayshaun Prince

Detroit Pistons brushed aluminum emblem from the Press Box

Seven vehicles from the Palace fleet

Several Pistons-branded trailers

The Restaurant Equipment Auction will be open from July 11th through August 1st. More than 700 heavy duty, commercial-quality items are up for bid, including appliances such as refrigerators, ovens, stoves and fryers. An extensive selection of stainless-steel shelves, tables and other food preparation and serving equipment is also for sale.

The Furniture, Fixtures & Equipment Auction opens July 11th and runs through August 2nd. It includes more than 800 items such as restaurant-style tables, chairs, glassware, televisions, stadium folding chairs, training room equipment, heaters and staging and concert equipment.

The Stadium Support Equipment Auction opens July 11th and runs through July 31st. It includes more than 100 items of equipment, such as generators, compressors, boilers, laundry machines, electrical MCCs, vehicles, pickup trucks, portable lights, snow removal equipment and forklifts.

When all the auctions have closed, the items will be tagged and secured in a holding area at The Palace. All items must be picked up by the high bidder at The Palace of Auburn Hills during the period of August 7th through September 30th between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. No purchases can be shipped.

