Detroit Red Wings debut refreshed 'Hockeytown' logo

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings unveiled a refreshed "Hockeytown" logo to kick off the 2018-2019 season.

"What defines Hockeytown is the shared sense of undying passion our fans have for our game, our team, and our city," said Chris Granger, Group President, Sports & Entertainment, Ilitch Holdings, Inc. "We're excited to introduce several new programs for the upcoming season that will amplify the game-day experience at Little Caesars Arena and appeal to the Hockeytown community."

The new Hockeytown logo will be featured in-arena, on television, on Red Wings merchandise and through the organization's social media and digital platforms.

The team also unveiled several new initiatives for the upcoming season, including:

Little Caesars Arena Hockeytown Open Houses in which fans will have the opportunity to skate on the same ice as the Red Wings players

On sale beginning Monday, September 17: At least 100 tickets to every Red Wings home game will be available for just $20 New reduced-price Hockeytown Value Packs starting at $69 that include a pair of tickets and $20 concessions credit

Discounted concessions and merchandise pricing at home games

Special pre-game entertainment in the street-level Via concourse at select home games

Fans that download The District Detroit App will have a chance to win exclusive behind-the-scenes tours of Little Caesars Arena

Contests for Hockeytown fans living in other NHL cities with chances to win tickets to Red Wings road games

Viewers of Red Wings telecasts on Fox Sports Detroit and listeners on 97.1 The Ticket will have chances to win special Hockeytown prizes during Red Wings games

