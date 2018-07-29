Detroit Tigers legend Alan Trammell inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

DETROIT - Former Tigers shortstop Alan Trammell was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.

In his speech at the 2018 Hall of Fame Ceremony, Trammell thanked his fellow inductees, including former Tiger Jack Morris.

Trammell thanked the Ilitch family and Mr. Tiger, Al Kaline. Many Tigers fans were at the ceremony.

Trammell's right-hand man Lou Whitaker was in attendance, too.

Now 59, Trammell was a steady presence in the middle of the diamond while playing all 20 of his seasons in Detroit.

A first look at the Alan Trammell Hall of Fame plaque. 📷Milo Stewart Jr. #HOFWKND pic.twitter.com/ghBfykutyp — Baseball Hall ⚾ (@baseballhall) July 29, 2018

Trammell was the 1984 World Series MVP, hitting .450 as the Tigers trounced San Diego in five games and finished off a season in which they started out 35-5.

A six-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glover, Trammell scored 1,231 runs and drove in 1,003. He batted .285 with 185 home runs and a .352 on-base average — he walked 850 times and struck out 874.

Trammell never came close to election during his 15 tries on the Hall ballot in voting by Baseball Writers' Association of America members. His best showing came in his last year, when he got 40.9 percent in 2016.

