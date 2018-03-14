Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera on playing injured: 'If people don't appreciate it, f--- it'

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera says he doesn't care if fans don't appreciate him playing injured last year.

Cabrera, in an interview with ESPN, told Jerry Crasnick he doesn't mind the lack of appreciation and being doubted:

"We always talk and we know what people say, but they're never going to be in our shoes," Cabrera told ESPN.com "They're never going to play hurt the way we do. We believe in what we can do in the field. If we're healthy, we know we can do a lot of things. And if we're hurt, we're going to still fight. A lot of guys won't play if they have a [hangnail].

"If people don't appreciate it, f--- it. Teammates appreciate it, and the league knows how you play. That's more important. If people outside don't care, why should you care what they think?"

Cabrera played 130 games for the Tigers last season, missing some time with various injuries. The veteran hitter still managed 16 home runs and a nearly 32 percent on base percentage, although his batting average dipped to .249 last year, below his career average .317.

The Tigers open the 2018 season on March 29th against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

