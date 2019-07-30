Detroit Tigers trade rumor mill: Latest news, updates ahead of deadline

Nicholas Castellanos #9 of the Detroit Tigers hits a single in the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals during a MLB game at Comerica Park on June 30, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Washington defeated the Detroit 2-1. (Photo by Dave…

The MLB Trade Deadline is fast approaching and the Detroit Tigers are in the middle of the rumor mill.

The Tigers, in a rebuilding phase, will likely trade multiple players before the deadline, with pitchers Matthew Boyd and Shane Greene, and outfielder Nicholas Castellanos likely on the block.

Related stories to check out:

Follow the latest Detroit Tigers trade rumors below:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.