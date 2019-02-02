Dylan Larkin expected to miss up to 2 weeks of Red Wings games due to injury

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the Boston Bruins at Little Caesars Arena on November 21, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 3-2 in overtime. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT - Red Wings center Dylan Larkin is expected to miss one to two weeks of games due to a strained oblique, NHL.com reports.

"He's got a strained oblique," Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. "We'll say 1-2 weeks but really one week is our next game at home against Vegas (Thursday). There's a potential for that, we don't know. We'll take the progress day by day and see how he goes."

Larkin has been the No. 1 center all season, leading the Red Wings in goals, points and ice time.

