Dylan Larkin expected to miss up to 2 weeks of Red Wings games due to injury

DETROIT - Red Wings center Dylan Larkin is expected to miss one to two weeks of games due to a strained oblique, NHL.com reports.
"He's got a strained oblique," Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. "We'll say 1-2 weeks but really one week is our next game at home against Vegas (Thursday). There's a potential for that, we don't know. We'll take the progress day by day and see how he goes."
Larkin has been the No. 1 center all season, leading the Red Wings in goals, points and ice time.
