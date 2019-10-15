Even Barry Sanders was upset with refs in Lions-Packers game

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 18: Barry Sanders during the Pro Football Hall of Fame half time show during the Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions game at Ford Field on October 18, 2015 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The greatest Detroit Lion ever, Barry Sanders, was known for being a quiet, private, humble star.

But even Barry was upset after last night's referee debacle in the Lions-Packers game.

Sanders, who never celebrated touchdowns -- and even, at times, handed the ball directly to the ref after scoring, took to Twitter on Monday night to voice his displeasure.

That is sickening... the @NFL needs to look at a way to prevent that from happening. Two phantom hands to the face calls really hurts us tonight. Yes, we could have scored TDs, but @Lions played too well to have the game end this way. #DETvsGB @espn — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) October 15, 2019

I know that no one on the @lions can say it, so I will... that is a terrible missed call, on hands to the face and bad break for our D that is playing so hard. #replayhelpneeded — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) October 15, 2019

Related: What referee said after blown Lions-Packers calls

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.