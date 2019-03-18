Former Detroit Lions DT Haloti Ngata retires from NFL on top of Mount Kilimanjaro

Former Detroit Lions defensive tackle Haloti Ngata is going out on top -- of a mountain, of course.

Ngata announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday with a photo of himself on top of Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa.

"Just a man standing on top of the world with a heart full of gratitude. Thank you Lord for letting me play the game I love for 13 unforgettable years. I’m retiring on top. I might be finished playing football, but I’m holding tight to the friendships, memories and wisdom I’ve gained along the way. “Nobody who ever gave his best regretted it.”

Walking away with no regrets, just peace in knowing I gave it my all and had a helluva lot of fun doing it."

Ngata held a banner with his retirement announcement, which featured the three teams he played for -- Detroit, Baltimore and Philadelphia.

Ngata was traded to Detroit after Ndamukong Suh left the Lions in free agency.

