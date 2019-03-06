Former Detroit Tigers outfielder Cameron Maybin arrested on suspicion of DUI

In this Friday, March 1, 2019, photo provided by the Scottsdale Police Department, San Francisco Giants outfielder Cameron Maybin is shown in a booking photo in Scottsdale, Ariz. (Scottsdale Police Department via AP)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - San Francisco Giants outfielder and former Detroit Tigers player Cameron Maybin has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Arizona.

Police confirmed Tuesday that the 31-year-old was stopped last week in Scottsdale, which is the team’s home during spring training.

According to a police report, Maybin was detained around 2:30 a.m. Friday. An officer described him as smelling of alcohol and having bloodshot eyes.

Maybin told officers he had consumed five glasses of wine earlier at a restaurant. He was subsequently placed under arrest and taken to jail, where police drew a blood sample.

He was cited and released two hours later.

In a statement, the team said it was monitoring the situation but had no further comment.

Maybin played with the Tigers in 2007 before he was traded in December of that year. He returned to the Tigers in 2015 and was traded after the 2016 season.

Maybin has also played for the Padres, Braves, Angels, Astros, Marlins and Mariners.

