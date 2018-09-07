FS Detroit: Rod Allen and Mario Impemba not scheduled for any more Tigers telecasts this season

DETROIT - Detroit Tigers television broadcasters Mario Impemba and Rod Allen are not scheduled to do any more telecasts for the team this season, Fox Sports Detroit announced Friday.

The announcement comes after Impemba and Allen allegedly got into a fight following the broadcast Tuesday night on Fox Sports Detroit. Sources told Local 4 Allen attacked Impemba after Impemba left the broadcast booth and Allen followed, assaulting him from behind and choking him.

"After speaking with all involved parties, Fox Sports Detroit has decided not to schedule Rod Allen and Mario Impemba for any future Tigers telecasts this season. Since this is an internal matter, we will have no further comment," reads a statement from Fox Sports Detroit on Friday.

On Wednesday, Matt Shepherd and Kirk Gibson called the Tigers game.

Tom Shaer, Allen's agent, called the allegations false and released the following statement to WDIV regarding the incident:

"We have not commented because Fox Sports Detroit is handling this professionally and thoroughly. But these ridiculous, blatantly false descriptions require me to speak the truth and say they are utter fabrications. Nobody followed anybody, there was no contact from behind, and a "choke hold" is a shamefully untrue way to describe anything which occurred in that very brief altercation.

Anonymous fabrications by others do injustice to the very concepts of fairness and professionalism. Those who give such gross untruths to media should be ashamed of themselves."

Allen and Impemba were in their 17th season as a duo.

Allen tweeted about the incident on Thursday. He didn't confirm or deny that a fight occurred, but stated he was keeping thins quiet to remain professional.

I’ve always conducted myself as an honorable professional and I always will. Because this is a personnel matter. I can’t comment right now. — Rod Allen (@RodAllen12) September 7, 2018

