Here are 3 Detroit Tigers who could be traded on Tuesday's MLB trade deadline

DETROIT - The 4 p.m. MLB trade deadline is slowing approaching, and we could very well see some current Tigers trade uniforms by the end of the day.

The most likely trade candidate was starting pitcher Michael Fulmer before he landed on the 10-day DL with an oblique injury on July 20. He is expected to return in early August, but by then it will be too little too late to ship off the young pitcher.

Here are three Tigers who could be on their way out of Detroit later today.

Starting pitcher Mike Fiers

Mike Fiers has been one of the pleasant surprises for the Tigers this season. After going 8-10 last season with an abysmal 5.22 ERA, he now boasts a 7-6 record with a 3.54 ERA. For being on a losing team, 7-6 ain't bad considering some of the other pitcher's records.

Fiers has not given up more than three runs in more than a month, and he is 2-2 in his last five starts with an impressive 2.06 ERA. His recent success could help the Tigers get a decent haul if they decide to ship him off.

Outfielder Leonys Martin

Another guy that has turned some heads this season has been first-year Tiger Leonys Martin.

He is only batting .251, but his .321 on-base percentage could have some teams interested in his ability to get on base, much like Alex Avila last year.

Martin also has the speed to steal bases -- he has seven stolen bases this year -- and to track down long fly balls in the outfield. Martin may not be a starter on a contending team, but when called on he could provide some nice at-bats and play quality defense when needed.

Reliever Alex Wilson

Alex Wilson's name hasn't been thrown around during trade talks much, but his stats are good enough for a contending team to offer some decent prospects.

Relief pitchers are always the most wanted players at the deadline. The bullpen is the most overlooked spot in the sport, especially in the playoffs -- just ask the 2012 Tigers. And the 2013 Tigers...and the 2014 Tigers. Well, just about any good Tigers team this past decade.

Wilson owns a 3.24 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) in 37 games in 2018. He is one of the more consistent bullpen arms on the team, and although the Tigers may not want to give up guys like Wilson, they probably should if they are looking to solidify their future.