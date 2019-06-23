Here's who Red Wings selected in 2019 NHL Draft

The Detroit Red Wings selected 11 players in the 2019 NHL Draft, starting with a German defenseman in the 1st round.
Here's each pick:
- Round 1 -- 6th overall -- D Moritz Seider 🇩🇪 (view EP page)
- Round 2 -- 35th overall -- D Antti Tuomisto 🇫🇮 (view EP page)
- Round 2 -- 54th overall -- LW Robert Mastrosimone 🇺🇸 (view EP page)
- Round 2 -- 60th overall -- D Albert Johansson 🇸🇪 (view EP page)
- Round 3 -- 66th overall -- RW Albin Grewe 🇸🇪 (view EP page)
- Round 4 -- 97th overall -- C Ethan Phillips 🇨🇦 (view EP page)
- Round 5 -- 128th overall -- D Cooper Moore 🇺🇸 (view EP page)
- Round 6 -- 159th overall -- RW Elmer Soderblom 🇸🇪 (view EP page)
- Round 6 -- 177th overall -- D Gustav Berglund 🇸🇪 (view EP page)
- Round 7 -- 190th overall -- LW Kirill Tyutyayev 🇷🇺 (view EP page)
- Round 7 -- 191st overall -- G Carter Gylander 🇨🇦 (view EP page)
That's four defenseman drafted -- one in the first round and two in the second round. General Manager Steve Yzerman is making it clear he wants more depth on the back end.
About Moritz Seider
Yzerman surprised many with the selection of defenseman Moritz Seider, of Germany, at 6th overall. However, NHL Central Scouting did rank Seider among the top 10 European skaters in this year's draft class.
At 6-foot-4, 207 pounds, Seider brings size to the blueline. He is a righthanded shot and is lauded for his mobility. Here's how Elite Prospects describes him:
Seider is a mobile and very smart two-way defenseman with few weaknesses. Plays a mature game with strong and consistent defensive decisions. Offensively, his vision allows him to be a very good passer and he is also good at getting his shot through. (EP 2019)
He's 18. He has spent the past two years with Adler Mannheim of Germany's DEL and playing a lot of international hockey for his home country. He scored a couple goals during the World Championship this spring. This is the type of pick you hope to see making an impact on the organization soon.
We'll be learning a lot more about all of these picks in the weeks and months to come.
