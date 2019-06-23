Here's who Red Wings selected in 2019 NHL Draft

Moritz Seider was selected sixth overall by the Detroit Red Wings during the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft. (Photo by Kevin Light/Getty Images)

The Detroit Red Wings selected 11 players in the 2019 NHL Draft, starting with a German defenseman in the 1st round.

Here's each pick:

That's four defenseman drafted -- one in the first round and two in the second round. General Manager Steve Yzerman is making it clear he wants more depth on the back end.

About Moritz Seider

Yzerman surprised many with the selection of defenseman Moritz Seider, of Germany, at 6th overall. However, NHL Central Scouting did rank Seider among the top 10 European skaters in this year's draft class.

Moritz Seider of Germany on May 07, 2019 in Mannheim, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

At 6-foot-4, 207 pounds, Seider brings size to the blueline. He is a righthanded shot and is lauded for his mobility. Here's how Elite Prospects describes him:

Seider is a mobile and very smart two-way defenseman with few weaknesses. Plays a mature game with strong and consistent defensive decisions. Offensively, his vision allows him to be a very good passer and he is also good at getting his shot through. (EP 2019)

He's 18. He has spent the past two years with Adler Mannheim of Germany's DEL and playing a lot of international hockey for his home country. He scored a couple goals during the World Championship this spring. This is the type of pick you hope to see making an impact on the organization soon.

We'll be learning a lot more about all of these picks in the weeks and months to come.

