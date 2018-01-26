NHL All-Star Weekend 2018: Time, full schedule, TV info, rosters

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: (L-R) Taylor Hall #9 of the New Jersey Devils, Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals react during the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Tournament Final between the…

TAMPA BAY - The 2018 NHL All-Star Game and All-Star Skills competition kicks off in Tampa Bay on January 27, 2018.

Here are some key storylines for the NHL All Star Game:

When the Tampa Bay Lightning host NHL All-Star Weekend, they'll have face of the franchise Steven Stamkos front and center. Stamkos was the No. 1 pick of the Lightning in 2008 and chose to stay with them rather than test free agency in the summer of 2016.

Though every team must be represented, the Lightning could have two more All-Stars in winger Nikita Kucherov and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. Kucherov leads the league with 56 points, and Vasilevsky has the most wins of any goalie with 26.

Washington Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin earned his ninth career All-Star nod as the fan-voted captain of the Metropolitan Division. Ovechkin leads the league with 26 goals, just ahead of Kucherov, and is on pace for his eighth 50-goal season.

Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban was voted captain for the Metropolitan Division and Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid captain of the Pacific Division.

After helping the Predators reach the Stanley Cup Final last spring, Subban is tied for third among defensemen with 29 points. McDavid is ninth in the league with 45 points despite the Oilers' struggles.

NHL All Star Weekend Schedule:

2018 NHL All-Star Skills Competition: Saturday, January 27 at 7:00 p.m. ET - 9:30 p.m. (NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVA Sports)

2018 NHL All-Star Game: Sunday, January 28, at 3:30 p.m. ET (NBC, CBC, SN, TVA Sports)

The NHL All-Star Game will be played in a 3-on-3 style tournament with four different teams. The two winners of the first-round games will go head-to-head in the final round, with the winning team taking home $1,000,000 in prize money.

Here's who is playing during NHL All Star Weekend:

Atlantic Division

F Aleksander Barkov, Panthers (1st ASG selection)

F Jack Eichel, Sabres (1st)

F Nikita Kucherov, Lightning (2nd)

F Brad Marchand, Bruins (2nd)

F Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs (2nd)

F Steven Stamkos, Lightning (5th)

D Mike Green, Red Wings (2nd)

D Victor Hedman, Lightning (2nd)

D Erik Karlsson, Senators (5th)

G Carey Price, Canadiens (6th)

G Andrei Vasilevskiy, Lightning (1st)

Coach: Jon Cooper, Lightning (1st)

Metropolitan Division

F Josh Bailey, Islanders (1st)

F Sidney Crosby, Penguins (3rd)

F Claude Giroux, Flyers (5th)

F Taylor Hall, Devils (3rd)

F Alex Ovechkin, Capitals (7th)

F John Tavares, Islanders (5th)

D Noah Hanifin, Hurricanes (1st)

D Seth Jones, Blue Jackets (2nd)

D Kris Letang, Penguins (4th)

G Braden Holtby, Capitals (3rd)

G Henrik Lundqvist, Rangers (4th)

Coach: Barry Trotz, Capitals (3rd)

Central Division

F Patrick Kane, Blackhawks (7th)

F Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche (2nd)

F Brayden Schenn, Blues (1st)

F Tyler Seguin, Stars (5th)

F Eric Staal, Wild (5th)

F Blake Wheeler, Jets (1st)

D John Klingberg, Stars (1st)

D Alex Pietrangelo, Blues (1st)

D P.K. Subban, Predators (3rd)

G Connor Hellebuyck, Jets (1st)

G Pekka Rinne, Predators (2nd)

Coach: Peter Laviolette, Predators (3rd)

Pacific Division

F Brock Boeser, Canucks (1st)

F Johnny Gaudreau, Flames (4th)

F Anze Kopitar, Kings (4th)

F Connor McDavid, Oilers (2nd)

F James Neal, Golden Knights (3rd)

F Rickard Rakell, Ducks (1st)

D Brent Burns, Sharks (5th)

D Drew Doughty, Kings (4th)

D Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Coyotes (2nd)

G Marc-Andre Fleury, Golden Knights (3rd)

G Jonathan Quick, Kings (3rd)

Coach: Gerard Gallant, Golden Knights (2nd)

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.