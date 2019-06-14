Ice is nice but the pool is cool: Underwater hockey is on the rise

Hockey, usually a sport played on ice, is taking a dive into the pool.

Underwater hockey has been around for a while, according to a report by KARE 11 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The state of Minnesota, has its own underwater club hockey team and so does Michigan.

Michigan State University has an underwater coed hockey team as a club sport. The team plays other school teams in the U.S. and Canada.

The game is played just like regular ice hockey but underwater. Two teams of six face off and try to score in the opposing team’s goal. There is a weighted puck that stays at the bottom of the pool, and players use 12 inch-long stick to control and hit the puck. All you need to play is the ability to swim, a mask and a snorkel to help you breathe.

Underwater hockey even has a professional league, which has teams in Chicago and Cincinnati.

For more information about the professional underwater hockey league click here.



